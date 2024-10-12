Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Sells 6,997 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 18.3% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $89,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,912,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $388.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.48 and a 200-day moving average of $362.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

