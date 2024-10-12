Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.3% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,413,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $351,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $217.80 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

