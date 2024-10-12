Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.99 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 44.30 ($0.58). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.58), with a volume of 2,594,994 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.09.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ken Lever bought 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £106,400 ($139,248.79). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

