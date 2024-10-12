Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.99 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 44.30 ($0.58). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.58), with a volume of 2,594,994 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
In other Marston’s news, insider Ken Lever bought 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £106,400 ($139,248.79). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
