Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap comprises about 2.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $72,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 122.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 641,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 352,832 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 420,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMI opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.13. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $532,023.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,429,040.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,823 shares of company stock valued at $635,545. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

