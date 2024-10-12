Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,500 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,397 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $110.09 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.