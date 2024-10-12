Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,737 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

