Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

HOLX opened at $79.81 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

