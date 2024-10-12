Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,706,000 after purchasing an additional 140,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after purchasing an additional 116,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 97,646 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $259.39 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $212.58 and a one year high of $299.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.79 and its 200 day moving average is $262.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

