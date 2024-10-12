ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $82.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
NYSE:MAN opened at $71.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.45.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
