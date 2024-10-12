Maj Invest Holding A S Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,671 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 4.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.25% of Aflac worth $158,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $113.26 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.