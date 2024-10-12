Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 11,272 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up 1.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $63,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $3,948,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $865,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 684,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $81.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.