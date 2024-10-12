MagnetGold Price Reaches $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $185.11 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

