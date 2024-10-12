MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.28 and last traded at C$21.07, with a volume of 79923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.39.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

