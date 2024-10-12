MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 92,078 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.58.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

