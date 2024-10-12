MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

ARKB stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.