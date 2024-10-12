MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,890 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,103,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -208.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,558.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $274,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,153.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

