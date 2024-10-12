MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.19 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

