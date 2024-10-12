Macquarie Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $130.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LYV. Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.85.

NYSE LYV opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

