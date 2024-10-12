LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $10,905,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.33 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

