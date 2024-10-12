LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.02.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

