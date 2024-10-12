LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 550 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

THO stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

