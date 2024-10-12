LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $785,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLEDFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.5 %

Universal Display stock opened at $206.86 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.15.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLEDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

