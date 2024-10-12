LVW Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Rollins by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 74.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 2.8% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.8 %

Rollins stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

