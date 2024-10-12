LVW Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 190.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $97.47 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,942,706 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.