LVW Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 4.1 %

KMI opened at $24.70 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

