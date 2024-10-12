LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,230,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $215.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

