Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

