LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.88. LSB Industries shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 397,772 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. UBS Group upgraded LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.16 million, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.41.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $140.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in LSB Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 457,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LSB Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,816,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 372,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 135,087 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

