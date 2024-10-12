Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Covea Finance

Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.7% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $60,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 655.9% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,368,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $275.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,866. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $278.10. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.79.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

