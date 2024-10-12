LongView Wealth Management Sells 111 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LongView Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $186.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $198.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.