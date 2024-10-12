LongView Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. American Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $202.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.41 and a 200 day moving average of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.