LongView Wealth Management Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

