LongView Wealth Management Purchases 1,432 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

