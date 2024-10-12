LongView Wealth Management Has $519,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

LongView Wealth Management lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $218.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.56 and its 200-day moving average is $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.74%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

