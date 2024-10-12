LongView Wealth Management Buys 4,099 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

O opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

