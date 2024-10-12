LongView Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.8% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after buying an additional 1,906,850 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,756,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,032 shares during the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,240,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 369,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

