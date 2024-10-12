LongView Wealth Management Acquires 3,651 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Aflac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,810,000 after acquiring an additional 86,578 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $2,535,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

