LongView Wealth Management Acquires 35,411 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LongView Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after buying an additional 2,072,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after buying an additional 1,990,616 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after buying an additional 1,099,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,246 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

