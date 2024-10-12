Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $223,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $86,218,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 11,704.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 644,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Grid by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 536,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after buying an additional 90,722 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at $29,097,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in National Grid by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.21 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.