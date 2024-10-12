Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Holdings in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Simplify Stable Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 1.33% of Simplify Stable Income ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 399,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the first quarter worth $589,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,179,000.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Price Performance

BUCK opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

