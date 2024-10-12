Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 55,092 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,092 shares during the quarter. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period.

Shares of TUA stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

