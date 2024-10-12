LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of LKQ worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

