Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 6,200 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

