Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 204,221 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,305.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,221 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,497,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $181.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

