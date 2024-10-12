Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,563 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,270 shares of company stock worth $3,571,565. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

