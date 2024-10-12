Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $7,898,000. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 504.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.60.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

