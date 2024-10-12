Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $139.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.