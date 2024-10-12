Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 945 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,515,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $17,830,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 264,622 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $7,127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 153,428 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.