Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.