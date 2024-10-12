Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,681,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.